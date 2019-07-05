Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
EVELYN (Russo) MILLS

EVELYN (Russo) MILLS Notice
MILLS
EVELYN (nee Russo)


July 1, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Dr. Don Mills. Beloved mother of Eric, David (Barb), Ruth (Jim Walters), and Esther (Mark Leonard). Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING SATURDAY 9 A.M. at The Maternity B.V.M. Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave., Phila., PA 19115, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory made to the , P.O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033-0897.

www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on July 5, 2019
