MILLS
EVELYN (nee Russo)
July 1, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Dr. Don Mills. Beloved mother of Eric, David (Barb), Ruth (Jim Walters), and Esther (Mark Leonard). Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING SATURDAY 9 A.M. at The Maternity B.V.M. Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave., Phila., PA 19115, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory made to the , P.O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033-0897.
Published on Philly.com on July 5, 2019