SNYDER
EVELYN (nee Norin)
On June 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Marvin. Loving mother of Fran (David Voremberg) Snyder, Alan (Maryann) Snyder. Sister of Marvin Norin. Adored grandmother of Nathan Snyder, John (Hailey Baron) Snyder, Daniel Snyder, Anna (Shane) Ellement and Jesse Voremberg. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday 11 A.M. precisely Roosevelt Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will return to her late residence. Contributions in her memory to Planned Parenthood, SE Chapter, 1144 Locust St., Phila., PA 19107.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on June 6, 2019
