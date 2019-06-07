Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Roosevelt Memorial Park Mausoleum
EVELYN (Norin) SNYDER

EVELYN (Norin) SNYDER Notice
SNYDER
EVELYN (nee Norin)
On June 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Marvin. Loving mother of Fran (David Voremberg) Snyder, Alan (Maryann) Snyder. Sister of Marvin Norin. Adored grand-mother of Nathan Snyder, John (Hailey Baron) Snyder, Daniel Snyder, Anna (Shane) Ellement and Jesse Voremberg. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday 11 A.M. precisely Roosevelt Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will return to her late resid-ence. Contributions in her memory to Planned Parent-hood, SE Chapter, 1144 Locust St., Phila., PA 19107.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on June 7, 2019
