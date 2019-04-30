Resources More Obituaries for EVELYN BOUDEN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? DR. EVELYN SYDNOR BOUDEN

Notice Condolences Flowers BOUDEN

DR. EVELYN SYDNOR

94, of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on March 14, 2019. Evelyn was born on May 3, 1924 to Jeannette Sydnor and Dr. Harry Bouden in Philadelphia, PA. She followed her mother's legacy and graduated from the Philadelphia High School for Girls in 1941. After graduation Dr. Bouden attended the University of Wisconson and received her B.S. degree in Physical Education in 1944. In 1946 she earned her certification as a Physical Therapist from Columbia University in New York City. At that time she began working for the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis and traveled the nation treating children with polio. In 1951, Dr. Bouden returned home to Philadelphia to attend Women's Medical College of Pennsylvania and earned her M.D. degree in 1955. After interning at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn, New York, she completed her residency at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Dr. Bouden had an extensive medical career (1958-1991) centered around a passion and commitment to women and children, especially among the poor and needy. Her career included eight years in private practice and highlighted director positions at Lincoln Hospital in Bronx, NY and at the Comprehensive Health Care Program for Children and Youth in Philadelphia, PA, for which, Dr. Bouden secured a $400,000 grant to set up what is believed to be the first public heath center of its kind in the city.

In 1991 Dr. Bouden retired to volunteer in her community by tutoring illiterate mothers of young children and most notably as a volunteer staff member at the Telephone Counseling Service, sponsored by the Women's Law Project of Philadelphia.

The husband and daughters of Jeannette Clay, a beloved niece who predeceased her, survive Dr. Bouden: Harold, Jennifer and Allison Clay. Her brother, William Bouden also pre-deceased her. In addition, she is lovingly honored and remembered by her cousin, Cordelia Elizabeth Brown, as well as Cordelia's children Charles Brown, Philip Brown and Beverly Brown Ruggia. Other family include the child of her late cousin Mary Hinkson Jackson, Jennifer Hardy. Her great grand nieces and nephews are Elsa Julien Hardy, Cordelia Celeste Ruggia and Jeremy Hinkson Hardy.

Our family would like to extend our deep gratitude and appreciation for Dr. Bouden's wonderful nurse and caregiver of six years, Annette Newsome, who was a loving and attentive companion right to the end of Dr. Bouden's amazing life.

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices