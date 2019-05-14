Home

John F. Murray Funeral Home - Flourtown
1220 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA 19031
(215)233-4888
EVERTT T. "ET" DUNLAP

Of Oreland PA, age 85. Beloved husband of Maureen Mulholland Dunlap. Devoted father of Elizabeth (Kenneth) Campbell and Margaret (Kevin) Wright. Loving Pop of Courtney, Colin, John, Maureen, and Natalie.
Services will be held on Friday May 17th, at 11 A.M., at JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, 1218-20 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown PA 19031. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation from 10 to 11 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Montgomery County SPCA 19 E. Ridge Pike Conshohocken, PA 19428.

JOHN F. MURRAY FH, Flourtown
www.murrayfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on May 14, 2019
