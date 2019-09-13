|
|
SHAW
F. ROBERT "BOB"
Age 81, of Drexel Hill PA, passed away peacefully at home on September 9, 2019. Loving husband of Denise M. (Gaitley) Shaw; devoted father of Robin (John) Shaw-Celebre, Cory (Sherri) Shaw-Curry and Matthew Shaw. Pop to Shawn, Katelynn, and Jacob. Brother of Thomas (Anna) Shaw, Helen (Don) Weinberger, Bruce (Jane) Shaw and Tommy (Nancy) Montvydas.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Sunday, September 15, 2019, 6 P.M., and Monday morning, 9 A.M., O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064, and to his Funeral Mass Monday, 10:30 A.M., St. Charles Borromeo Church, Burmont Rd. and Dennison Ave., Drexel Hill PA. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Esophageal Cancer Support Group of Phila., 344 Lester Rd., Springfield, PA 19064.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 13, 2019