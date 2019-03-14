|
SPIVAK
FANNIE "FAY"
March 13, 2019, of Voorhees, NJ. Age 104. Mother of Dr. Michael (Barbara) Spivak and Dennis (Audrey) Spivak. Grand-mother of Gayl Spivak, Mark (Heidi) Spivak, Traci (Adam) Lava, Steven (Josette) Spivak, Kelli (Dan) Scholnick and Jeff (Penny) Toren. Great grand-mother of Dylan, Justin, Jacob, Max, Zachary, Ryan, Maya, Anna, Rebecca, Noah, Lauren and Andrew. Graveside Services are Friday at 1:00 P.M. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Collingdale, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Michael and Barbara Spivak.
PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 14, 2019