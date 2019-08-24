|
|
PAYROW
FARSHID
Age 70, of Moorestown, NJ, lost his hard-fought battle with prostate cancer on August 22, 2019 surrounded by family. Farshid was born in Iran and immigrated to the U.S. at age 22. A small business owner, he epitomized the American dream. Survived by his loving wife Jacqueline Payrow; children Leila Getto (Jay) and Kevin Payrow (Melissa); grandchildren Myles and Reid Getto, Mila and Kinsley Payrow; beloved sisters Fariedeh, Fariba (Javid), Ferial (Masoud) and Afsaneh (Hassan), one uncle, two aunts and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited Sunday beginning 12:15 P.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ where Funeral Services will begin promptly at 1:00 P.M. Int. Locustwood Mem. Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. Shiva will immediately follow at the home of Leila and Jay Getto, and will continue on Monday and Tuesday from 3-8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fox Chase Cancer Center, or Light-house Hospice.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 24, 2019