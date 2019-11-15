Home

FELICE J. (Kolbik) PODGURNY

FELICE J. (Kolbik) PODGURNY Notice
PODGURNY
FELICE J. (nee Kolbik)
Age 97, Nov. 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward G., loving mother of Edward A. (Cynthia L.). Felice was a Veteran of WWII , served as an WASII in the W.A.V.E.S. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Thursday 9 A.M. from St. Stanislaus Church where she was a proud member followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

www.rachubinskiandrogersfh.com

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 15, 2019
