PODGURNY
FELICE J. (nee Kolbik)
Age 97, Nov. 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward G., loving mother of Edward A. (Cynthia L.). Felice was a Veteran of WWII , served as an WASII in the W.A.V.E.S. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Thursday 9 A.M. from St. Stanislaus Church where she was a proud member followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
