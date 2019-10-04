|
|
PALLADINO
FELICE (nee Ezzio)
Passed away on Oct. 2, 2019. Beloved Wife of the late Gerald; Loving Mother of Mark (Mary Ann) and Kimberly (James) Millward; Dear Grand-Mom of Joshua, Alec, Jessica, Michael, and Braelyn; Sister of the late Amelia (Richard) and Dolores. Her family will greet relatives and friends on TUESDAY Morning from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. at Maternity B.V.M. Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave., Phila., PA 19115. Funeral Mass to begin at 10:00 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to The 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 4, 2019