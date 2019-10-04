Home

Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 334-1717
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Maternity B.V.M. Church
9220 Old Bustleton Ave
Phila, PA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Maternity B.V.M. Church
9220 Old Bustleton Ave.
Phila, PA
FELICE (Ezzio) PALLADINO

FELICE (Ezzio) PALLADINO Notice
PALLADINO
FELICE (nee Ezzio)


Passed away on Oct. 2, 2019. Beloved Wife of the late Gerald; Loving Mother of Mark (Mary Ann) and Kimberly (James) Millward; Dear Grand-Mom of Joshua, Alec, Jessica, Michael, and Braelyn; Sister of the late Amelia (Richard) and Dolores. Her family will greet relatives and friends on TUESDAY Morning from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. at Maternity B.V.M. Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave., Phila., PA 19115. Funeral Mass to begin at 10:00 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to The 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214.


Published on Philly.com on Oct. 4, 2019
