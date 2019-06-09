|
|
HAYES
FELICIA (nee Gilhool)
On June 5, 2019, of Springfield, PA. Beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Hayes. Devoted mother of Felicia P. Hayes, D.V.M., Maj. James E. Hayes, USAF Ret. (Sally), and Ofc. John J. Hayes. Loving grand-mother of Joseph James and Audrey Margaret Hayes. Dear sister of William J. Gilhool, D.O. Funeral Mass Wed. June 12, 10:30 A.M. Nativity B.V.M. Church, 30 E. Franklin St., Media, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the Church after 9:30 A.M. Int. Calvary Cem., Media. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Philabundance, 3616 S. Galloway St., Phila. PA 19148.
McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on June 9, 2019