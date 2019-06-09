|
|
LEMPA
FERDINAND P. JR. "FRED"
On June 5, 2019, age 81 years of Glenside. Beloved husband of the late Teresa D. Lempa (nee DiPiano). Father of Angela Prouty (the late Roy), Peter Lempa (Tracy) and Janet Butterfield (Don). Also survived by 8 grandchildren and one great grandson. Brother of Maryann Felsher (the late Dan). Funeral Mass Saturday June 15th 10:00 A.M. at Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave. (at Fitzwatertown Rd.) Ardsley, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing at the Church from 9 to 10 A.M. Int. Hillside Cem.
www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on June 9, 2019