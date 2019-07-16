Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for FERN HAGERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FERN E. (Esenwein) HAGERTY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FERN E. (Esenwein) HAGERTY Notice
HAGERTY
FERN E. (nee Esenwein)
July 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Devoted mother of Colleen Hagerty, Dawn Baxter, Wendy Hagerty-LeBron (Enrique), Shawn Hagerty, and Brian Hagerty. Loving Mom Mom of 9 grand-children and 4 great grand-children; also survived by her sister Mary LaPierre and her brother Daniel Esenwein. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday, 9:00 A.M. St. Peter the Apostle Church (at the shrine), 1019 N. 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA, followed by her Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Peter the Apostle School, 1009 N. 5th St., Philadelphia, PA 19123 in her memory would be appreciated.

BURNS FUNERAL HOME

Published on Philly.com on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.