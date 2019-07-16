|
HAGERTY
FERN E. (nee Esenwein)
July 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Devoted mother of Colleen Hagerty, Dawn Baxter, Wendy Hagerty-LeBron (Enrique), Shawn Hagerty, and Brian Hagerty. Loving Mom Mom of 9 grand-children and 4 great grand-children; also survived by her sister Mary LaPierre and her brother Daniel Esenwein. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday, 9:00 A.M. St. Peter the Apostle Church (at the shrine), 1019 N. 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA, followed by her Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Peter the Apostle School, 1009 N. 5th St., Philadelphia, PA 19123 in her memory would be appreciated.
BURNS FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on July 16, 2019