FINE
FERNE (nee Waldman)
On November 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of Eric, Ellen (Robert Bata) and Elisa. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Sunday, 2 P.M. precisely, at Montefiore Cemetery (Sec. O), Jenkintown, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Anne Waldman. Contributions in her memory may be made to Planned Parent-hood, 1144 Locust St., Phila. PA 19107, plannedparenthood.org or , 114 N. Main St, Doylestown, PA 18901, dementiasociety.org
