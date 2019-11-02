Home

FERNE (Waldman) FINE

FERNE (Waldman) FINE Notice
FINE
FERNE (nee Waldman)
On November 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of Eric, Ellen (Robert Bata) and Elisa. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Sunday, 2 P.M. precisely, at Montefiore Cemetery (Sec. O), Jenkintown, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Anne Waldman. Contributions in her memory may be made to Planned Parent-hood, 1144 Locust St., Phila. PA 19107, plannedparenthood.org or , 114 N. Main St, Doylestown, PA 18901, dementiasociety.org

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 2, 2019
