IANNONE
FRANCESCO, JR. "Frank" "Figi"
Age 55, on September 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Christa (nee Greco). Devoted father of Francesco Nicholas "Franco". Loving son of Maria Concetta (nee Scutieri) and the late Francesco Iannone, Sr. Brother of Ted Iannone, Marianne (Sam) Tropiano. Son-in-law of the late Carol (nee Rucci) Greco and Nicholas (Kate) Greco. Brother-in-law of Michael Greco. Loving nephew of Maryann and Vince Casale. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Frank was a graduate of Central High School, Class Number 241.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing WEDNESDAY Evening 6-9 P.M. and THURSDAY 8:00 until 9:30 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts. Int. Locustwood Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ.
Expressions of Sympathy
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 17, 2019