Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
FLORA (Kotzker) GORDON

FLORA (Kotzker) GORDON Notice
GORDON
FLORA (nee Kotzker)
On May 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sidney. Loving mother of Michelle (Michael) Cohen and the late Bruce Gordon. Adored Bubbie of Bryan and Jessica. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Tuesday 11:15 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Har Judah Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the Cohen residence Contributions in her memory may be made to The Pennsylvania Humane Society, 1837 East Pleasant Valley Blvd. Altoona, PA 16602.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on May 6, 2019
