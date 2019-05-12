Home

FLORA J. DUNMORE

DUNMORE
FLORA J.
90, of Feasterville, passed away on April 20, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Charles and Georgia Dunmore. Flora was a member of the altar guild and the choir at Grace Epiphany Church. She also loved cats.
Flora is survived by her siblings: Charlotte Dunmore, and George Dunmore; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to call starting at 10 A.M. on May 15, 2019 at Grace Epiphany Church, 224 E. Gowen Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19119, a Memorial Service will also be held at 11 A.M. Burial will follow at George Washington Mem. Park. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donations in Flora's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.


Published on Philly.com on May 12, 2019
