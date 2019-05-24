|
|
MARTUCCI
FLORA (nee Viola)
Age 88, on May 22, 2019. Wife of the late George, loving mother of Michael Martucci (Roxann), Mary Martucci (Thomas Lavine) and George Martucci, grandmother of Michael, Matthew and John, grandmother of Elodi; also her many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday 9 A.M. St. Edmond Church, 21st and Snyder Ave. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cem. RUFFENACH F.H.
Published on Philly.com on May 24, 2019