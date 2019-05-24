Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for FLORA MARTUCCI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FLORA (Viola) MARTUCCI

Notice Condolences Flowers

FLORA (Viola) MARTUCCI Notice
MARTUCCI
FLORA (nee Viola)
Age 88, on May 22, 2019. Wife of the late George, loving mother of Michael Martucci (Roxann), Mary Martucci (Thomas Lavine) and George Martucci, grandmother of Michael, Matthew and John, grandmother of Elodi; also her many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday 9 A.M. St. Edmond Church, 21st and Snyder Ave. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cem. RUFFENACH F.H.
Published on Philly.com on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.