DEUTSCHER

FLORENCE (nee Rothman)

Age 88, of Erdenheim, PA and Mariposa, CA died Monday, May 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Florence was born November 24, 1930 to Marcus L. Rothman and Marion Wyman Rothman. She attended Philadelphia High School for Girls and graduated from Temple University. Florence worked for many years as an elementary school teacher in Springfield Township School District and subsequently at The Elkins Park Library, from which she retired in 2018. In April 2019, she moved to Mariposa, CA. Florence was dedicated, strong-willed and practical with a great sense of humor. She enjoyed tennis and played at the Senior Olympics. She was a life-long member of Keneseth Israel Temple in Elkins Park, PA.

Florence leaves a brother, Mark Rothman (Linda); daughters Nancy Eisenbise (Greg) and Gail Dreifus; 3 grandchildren David Eisenbise (Nira Lee), Nathan Pyle (Rosalyn) and Sarah Pyle and a great granddaughter Poppy June Pyle. Florence will be remembered always for her courage, intelligence, and as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Donations in her memory may be made to Keneseth Israel Archives Fund or Temple Judea Museum Fund. A Memorial Service to honor Florence's life will be held at a date to be determined in Mariposa, CA.

Published on Philly.com on June 30, 2019