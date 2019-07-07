Home

FLORENCE (Evans) DICKERSON

FLORENCE (Evans) DICKERSON Notice
On June 30, 2019, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Dickerson, Jr.; loving mother to Carol Bruey (Alphonsus) and Joseph (Cynthia). Loving grandmother to 6, and great-grandmother to one.
Visitation Wed., July 10, from 10 to 11:30 A.M., Service at 11:30 A.M., at DUNN/GIVNISH OF LANGHORNE, Bellevue and Gillam Aves., Langhorne PA 19047. Interment at Washington Crossing National Cemetery at 1:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to via their website
https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/ or the Purple Heart Foundation via their website https://purpleheartfoundation.org/donate/

Published on Philly.com on July 7, 2019
