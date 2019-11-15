Home

Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
FLORENCE (Rosser) DOBER


1925 - 2019
FLORENCE (Rosser) DOBER Notice
DOBER
FLORENCE (Rosser)


Age 94, formerly of Abington, PA passed away June 4, 2019, in Willoughby, Ohio. Mrs. Dober was born March 20, 1925, in Minersville, PA, to the late Louis and Gladys (Tettemer) Rosser. Florence lived in Abington, PA, from 1956 until relocating to NE Ohio in 2006 for health concerns and family medical assistance.
Florence was employed for 30+ years at Glasgow Inc., Glenside, PA, as a manager in the construction divisions financial/ payroll department. In retire-ment Florence engaged in extensive international and domestic travel. An event close to her heart was the Army reunion of the European Theatre of Operations 795th Battalion, she and husband Clem attended for many years and continued her support after his passing.
Mrs. Dober is survived by her daughters, Eileen Lakovics (Magnus), Cynthia Gamiere and grandchildren Zachary, Devin, Brooke, Rochelle, and Joshua, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Florence Gladys (Tettemer) Rosser, husband Clement Dober, brothers Earl Rosser (Eleanor), Louis Rosser (Janice) and son-in-law Bruce Gamiere.
A private inurnment was held at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven, PA.
Life is so precious, I can see why she chose to hold on to it.
Arrangements entrusted to BRUNNER SANDEN DEITRICK FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, Mentor, OH.
www.brunners.com

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 15, 2019
