|
|
MULHOLLAND
FLORENCE E. "FLO"
May 5, 2019. Beloved sister of Daniel III, Michael Shrenk, Linda Shrenk, Betty Ann Mitchell, Billy Mitchell and Frank Mitchell; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday Eve. 7:00 to 9:00 P.M. and also Friday 8:30 to 9:15 A.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 1428 E. Columbia Ave. (at Fkd. Ave.) Phila., PA, followed by her Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. St. Anne Church, (upper church). Interment New Cathedral Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Penn Medicine Hospice, 150 Monument Rd., Suite 300, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 in her memory would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on May 8, 2019