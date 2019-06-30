Home

Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home
529 N York Rd
Hatboro, PA 19040
(215) 672-6262
FLORENCE (DeFuro) FLAVELL

On June 26, 2019. Formerly of Hatboro. Beloved mother of Denise Flavell Leibovitz (Wayne); grandmother of Brian and Mark (Daniela) Leibovitz; great-grandmother of Gianna, Jacob, Siena, and Ava; aunt of Donna Dian Mosebach (Allen); great-aunt of Christian. Relatives and friends may call Tues 9:30 A.M. St. John Bosco Church, 235 E. Countyline Rd., Hatboro. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Ent. Whitemarsh Mem. Pk., Horsham.
Published on Philly.com on June 30, 2019
