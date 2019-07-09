|
|
GIEDEMANN
FLORENCE (nee McCollum)
On July 6, 2019. Loving wife of the late Joseph. Beloved mom of Joseph (Iris), Margie Williams (Jim), Vincent (Cheryl) and Jim (Susan). Proud Mom-Mom of 13 and dear sister of Barbara Sauter (Dave). Also survived by her loving family members, Rita Zornick (John), nieces, nephews and in-laws. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Wednesday evening 6 PM to 8 PM at MCCAFFERTY SWEENEY SLABINSKI BARNES FUNERALS AND CREMATIONS, 6126 Torresdale Ave. (valet parking on premises). An additional viewing will be held Thursday 9:30 A.M. in St. Mark's Church, 1025 Radcliffe St., Bristol PA 19007. Funeral Mass will begin 11 A.M. and interment will follow in Resurrection Cem.
Published on Philly.com on July 9, 2019