McCafferty-Sweeney Funeral Home
6126 Torresdale Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19135
(215) 333-0500
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCafferty-Sweeney Funeral Home
6126 Torresdale Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19135
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mark's Church, 1025 Radcliffe St., Bristol
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Church, 1025 Radcliffe St., Bristol
FLORENCE (McCollum) GIEDEMANN

FLORENCE (McCollum) GIEDEMANN Notice
GIEDEMANN
FLORENCE (nee McCollum)
On July 6, 2019. Loving wife of the late Joseph. Beloved mom of Joseph (Iris), Margie Williams (Jim), Vincent (Cheryl) and Jim (Susan). Proud Mom-Mom of 13 and dear sister of Barbara Sauter (Dave). Also survived by her loving family members, Rita Zornick (John), nieces, nephews and in-laws. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Wednesday evening 6 PM to 8 PM at MCCAFFERTY SWEENEY SLABINSKI BARNES FUNERALS AND CREMATIONS, 6126 Torresdale Ave. (valet parking on premises). An additional viewing will be held Thursday 9:30 A.M. in St. Mark's Church, 1025 Radcliffe St., Bristol PA 19007. Funeral Mass will begin 11 A.M. and interment will follow in Resurrection Cem.


Published on Philly.com on July 9, 2019
