HERMAN
FLORENCE (nee Wolkin)
September 22, 2019, of Haver-ford, PA, formerly of Penn Valley, PA. Beloved wife of the late Harold L. Herman; loving mother of Richard (Susan) Herman, Jay (Kim) Herman and Larry (Diane) Herman; cherished grandmother of Julie (Andrew), Everett (Lindsey), Lauren, Joshua, Ariel and great-grand-mother of Hazel, Wolf and Baxter. Family and friends are invited to Services, Wednesday, 11 A.M., at Har Zion Temple, 1500 Hagys Ford Rd., Penn Valley, PA. Int. Roosevelt Mem. Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Har Zion Temple (harziontemple.org).
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 24, 2019