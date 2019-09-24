Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Har Zion Temple
1500 Hagys Ford Rd
Penn Valley, PA
Resources
More Obituaries for FLORENCE HERMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FLORENCE (Wolkin) HERMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FLORENCE (Wolkin) HERMAN Notice
HERMAN
FLORENCE (nee Wolkin)
September 22, 2019, of Haver-ford, PA, formerly of Penn Valley, PA. Beloved wife of the late Harold L. Herman; loving mother of Richard (Susan) Herman, Jay (Kim) Herman and Larry (Diane) Herman; cherished grandmother of Julie (Andrew), Everett (Lindsey), Lauren, Joshua, Ariel and great-grand-mother of Hazel, Wolf and Baxter. Family and friends are invited to Services, Wednesday, 11 A.M., at Har Zion Temple, 1500 Hagys Ford Rd., Penn Valley, PA. Int. Roosevelt Mem. Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Har Zion Temple (harziontemple.org).

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FLORENCE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now