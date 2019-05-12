|
|
DOUGHERTY
FLORENCE IGLESIAS (nee Pasceri)
Passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Neil for 42 years. Loving mother of Nydia (Bryan) and Brendan (Jaclyn). Devoted grandmother of Amanda and Natalia. Survived by her siblings, Vincent Pasceri (Cindi) and Nydia Pistoll (Denny); her in-laws, Andy and Madonna and nieces and nephews. Florence spent many happy years with her friends and colleagues and the students of the Abington School District. Services are private.
Services entrusted to JOSEPH J. MCGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME, Jenkintown, PA.
Condolences: www.McGoldrickFH.com
Published on Philly.com on May 12, 2019