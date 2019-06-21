|
|
WILLIAMES
FLORENCE L. (nee Crothers)
Age 92, on June 17, 2019, of White Horse Village, formerly of Willistown, beloved wife of the late George A. and devoted mother of George R. (Sue), Donald C. (Bonnie), and Cathy A. Beckles (Mario). Also survived by her grandchildren, Amy Williames Ahart, Carrie Williames Cannon, Mario A. Beckles and Amanda Beckles Urbano, 14 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Friday, June 28, 2019 at 12 Noon in THE FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME, Sproul and Lawrence Rds., Broomall, where friends may call after 11:00 A.M. Int. Glenwood Memorial Gardens.
Published on Philly.com on June 21, 2019