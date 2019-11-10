|
|
KUCZYNSKI
FLORENCE M. (nee Hynek)
Age 93, on November 6, 2019. Dear wife of the late Stanley R. Kuczynski. Beloved mother of Rev. Edward P. Kuczynski, Walter Kuczynski (Andrea), Carol Petroski (Frank) and Joan Longendyke (the late George). Loving grandmother of Christian Kuczynski (Ledina), Kevin Kuczynski (Colleen) and Leah Mallard (Christopher), Clare Petroski (Christian), Catherine Petroski, Mark Petroski (Annika), Jeffrey Petroski and Renee Longendyke. Also sadly missed by her 5 great-grand-children Audrey, Francesca, Elena, Tess and Luca.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Wednesday, Nov. 11th beginning at 9:30 A.M. at St. Timothy's Church, 3001 Levick St., Phila. PA 19149. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Blessed Trinity Regional School, 3033 Levick St., Phila. PA 19149 would be appreciated by her family.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 10, 2019