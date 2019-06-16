|
CHAMBERS
FLORENCE MARIE
98, died Wednesday June 12, 2019 in Pennsylvania Furnace, PA. She was born April 21, 1921 in Minooka, a daughter of Leslie and Anna (Walsh) VanBuskirk. Surviving are a son, Frances L. (Elaine) of Brigantine, NJ, and a daughter, Alycia Chambers-Gentry (Robert) of Pennsylvania Furnace; 4 grandchildren and a brother, Jerry VanBuskirk of Phila. She was beloved by family and all her knew her.
Visitation will be on June 29, 2019, from 9 A.M. until the Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. at Maternity B.V.M. Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave., Phila.
Published on Philly.com on June 16, 2019