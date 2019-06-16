Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maternity B.V.M. Church
9220 Old Bustleton Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19115
Resources
More Obituaries for FLORENCE CHAMBERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FLORENCE MARIE CHAMBERS

Notice Condolences Flowers

FLORENCE MARIE CHAMBERS Notice
CHAMBERS
FLORENCE MARIE
98, died Wednesday June 12, 2019 in Pennsylvania Furnace, PA. She was born April 21, 1921 in Minooka, a daughter of Leslie and Anna (Walsh) VanBuskirk. Surviving are a son, Frances L. (Elaine) of Brigantine, NJ, and a daughter, Alycia Chambers-Gentry (Robert) of Pennsylvania Furnace; 4 grandchildren and a brother, Jerry VanBuskirk of Phila. She was beloved by family and all her knew her.
Visitation will be on June 29, 2019, from 9 A.M. until the Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. at Maternity B.V.M. Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave., Phila.
Published on Philly.com on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.