FLORENCE (Connerton) McMAHON

McMAHON
FLORENCE (nee Connerton)


June 15, 2019, age 90. Wife of the late George H. McMahon; mother of Debra Stefaniak, Denise (Christopher) LaRocca and Diane (Richard) Rau; grandmother of Sean (Kristina) Stefaniak. Also survived by her sister-in-law. Patricia Magee.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Monday, July 1, 2019, at 9:30 A.M., St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026, where her Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Dorothy Church or Meridian at Home Hospice, 1340 Campus Parkway, Building C, Unit 4, Neptune, NJ 07753 would be appreciated. RUFFENACH'S
Published on Philly.com on June 27, 2019
