FLORENCE N. DAMICO

FLORENCE N. DAMICO Notice
DAMICO
FLORENCE N.
91, of Tuckerton passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Seacrest Village Nursing & Rehab., Little Egg Harbor. She was born in Philadelphia, PA., residing in Chestnut Hill, and Ambler PA., before retiring in Avalon, N.J. The love of her life was her family, she also loved traveling. Florence was predeceased by her husband Raymond Damico, her brothers Robert Carr, and Lewis R. Carr, and a sister Diane Holeczy. She is survived by her daughters Diane Davies, Joan Scott and Sandra Crawford, brother Edward Carr, Villages, FL., sister Dorothy Carr, Avalon, N.J., 9 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to . Entombment will be private. A Memorial Service will be announced and held at a later date at Avalon First United Methodist Church, Avalon, N.J. Arrangements are being handled by WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J.

For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 11, 2019
