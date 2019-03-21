Home

FLORENCE (Methlie) O'BRIEN

FLORENCE (Methlie) O'BRIEN Notice
O'BRIEN
FLORENCE M. "FLOSSIE"
(nee Methlie)


Passed on March 19, 2019. Devoted wife of John. Loving mother of Kimberly (Ted) Hughes, Kevin (Katelyn) O'Brien, John (Rachel) O'Brien; and her nephew, Andrew (Helen) McCusker. Grandmother of Julia, Jacob, Quinn, Alessio, and Alexandra. Sister of Robert (late Patricia) Methlie, and the late Elizabeth "Lynn" (late Andy) McCusker. Also survived by 6 nephews and one niece.
Viewing Saturday, 8:30 A.M., at
THE STOLFO FUNERAL HOME, 2536-38 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass, 11:30 A.M., at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Monica Altar Fund would be appreciated.


Published on Philly.com on Mar. 21, 2019
