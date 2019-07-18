MILLER

FLORENCE QUINT

(nee Chachkin)

age 95, passed away at home in Seaville, New Jersey on July 12, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Norman Aaron Miller for 57 years who passed in 2001. Florence was born in Philadelphia on October 20, 1923 and attended Olney High School where she met Norman. After marrying in 1943, Florence and Norman opened a pharmacy in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia and then moved Miller's Prescription Center to Pitman, New Jersey where they lived for many years. After Norman's passing, Florence spent several years as a resident of Cardinal Village in Sewell, NJ until she moved to her daughter's and son-in-law's home in 2011 where she resided for her remaining years. Florence was an adoring devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, especially to those in need. She was always ready to listen with a kind ear to the cares and woes of customers at the pharmacy, and provided assistance whenever possible. The pharmacy was more of a social service agency than a business. Florence also loved nature and animals of all varieties. She rescued many a dog as well as her beloved cat, Henry. She was a talented artist and created may extraordinary works of art, which she shrugged off as of no artistic value and usually drew on scraps of trash bin paper that were saved by her family. She was a treasure, and her kind and loving presence will be forever missed. Florence is survived by her daughter, Janet Eisenhauer, son-in-law Steve Eisenhauer, grandchildren Elizabeth Eisenhauer, Caroline Eisenhauer and Shukri Brittingham, daughter-in-law Margaret Miller, sister-in-law Sylvia Chachkin, and nephew and nieces. In addition to her husband Norman, she was predeceased by her beloved son Larry Miller, twin brother Harvey Chachkin, and sister Elizabeth Weiner. Memorial contributions in Florence's name may be sent, and will be greatly appreciated, to the non-profit environmental conservation organization, South Jersey Land and Water Trust, 21 Main St, Pointers Auburn Rd., Swedesboro, NJ 08085.

Condolences at : www.

FERTIGFUNERALHOME.com

Published on Philly.com on July 18, 2019