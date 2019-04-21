FAY

FLORENCE R. KELLY

85, Chalfont PA, passed peace-fully on April 14, 2019. Loving mother of William Fay, Maura Scott, Kristin Sauers and Timothy Fay. Born November 26, 1933, Florence attended Little Flower High School, earned her BA in Philosophy/ French at Chestnut Hill College and MA in Philosophy at St. John's University, NY. Florence was a lifelong teacher, student, and a fierce supporter of the arts. She taught Reading, Literature and Business English at Archbishop Ryan High School for 40+ years and continued working in the library after retirement until 2016. She mentored and encouraged countless students with her wit, generosity and kindness. She also taught Philosophy and Ethics at Thomas Jefferson University, LaSalle University, Gwynedd Mercy College and St. Joseph's College. She enjoy-ed several years as a patient actor at Drexel University School of Medicine, and would vacation whenever possible in Gulfport FL.

Loving Grandmother to Caitlin Sauers, Walter Scott III, Alyssa Sauers, J. Brynne Fay, Tara Fay, and William Scott. Florence is remembered by siblings, Mary McCormick of Peoria AZ and Jack Kelly of Sodus Point NY and was preceded in death by sisters Sarah, Georgiana, Frances, Anne and brothers, Joseph, James and Daniel.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 10 A.M., at Church of the Holy Family, 234 Hermitage Street, Philadelphia PA 19127.

