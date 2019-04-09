|
THIBAULT
FLORENCE
Age 93, formerly of Tacony, on April 8, 2019, at St. Joseph Villa. Beloved mother of Sister Catherine Thibault, Theresa Santopietro (Albert), Florence Keiser (William) and Marie Burger (Henry). Sister of Raymond Whener and Mildred Kelso. Also survived by 8 grand-children and 7 great-grand-children. Family and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday, April 12, from 9:30 to 10:20 A.M., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M., both at St. Joseph Villa, 110 West Wissahickon Ave., Flour-town PA. Her Interment will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Villa.
Services entrusted to WALTER J. MEYERS FUNERAL HOME, Jenkintown, PA.
Condolences: www.MeyersFH.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 9, 2019