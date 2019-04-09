Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter J. Meyers Funeral Home, P.C.
6643 Torresdale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
(215) 338-3799
Resources
More Obituaries for FLORENCE THIBAULT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FLORENCE THIBAULT

Notice Condolences Flowers

FLORENCE THIBAULT Notice
THIBAULT
FLORENCE
Age 93, formerly of Tacony, on April 8, 2019, at St. Joseph Villa. Beloved mother of Sister Catherine Thibault, Theresa Santopietro (Albert), Florence Keiser (William) and Marie Burger (Henry). Sister of Raymond Whener and Mildred Kelso. Also survived by 8 grand-children and 7 great-grand-children. Family and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday, April 12, from 9:30 to 10:20 A.M., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M., both at St. Joseph Villa, 110 West Wissahickon Ave., Flour-town PA. Her Interment will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Villa.
Services entrusted to WALTER J. MEYERS FUNERAL HOME, Jenkintown, PA.

Condolences: www.MeyersFH.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now