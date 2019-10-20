Home

John F. Murray Funeral Home - Flourtown
Florinda McGOLDRICK Notice
McGOLDRICK
FLORINDA "RINDA"
(nee McNally)
On Oct. 16, 2019, of Oreland. Beloved wife of James. Loving mother of James (Susan), Marcie and Mark. Grand-mother of Molly and Jace. Sister of Jeanne Dolaway (Charles). She is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Thursday from 7to 9 P.M. at St. Genevieve Church, 1225 Bethle-hem Pike Flourtown, PA 19031. A Funeral Mass will be follow on Friday at 10 A.M. at the church. Interment private. Contributions in Rinda's honor can be made to Face to Face, 123 E. Price St., Phila., PA 19144.
John F. Murray FH, Flourtown
www.murrayfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 20, 2019
