LAURENCIO

FLORY

Of Clementon, NJ, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Legacy

Born in the Philippines, Flory moved to Philadelphia, PA in 1969. She was also a resident of Williamstown and most recently, Clementon, NJ. An active member of the Filipino community in both Philadelphia and South Jersey, Flory was a longtime parishioner of St. John Neumann Shrine, St. Peter the Apostle Parish. She was a registered nurse since 1958 and worked at Albert Einstein Metropolitan Hospital, St. Agnes Hospital and retired in 1997 from the Philadelphia VA Medical Center.

A strong willed and generous woman, Flory was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren. She was their biggest fan and loved to take part in all of their activities. Flory had such a giving nature, loved to give gifts, even to strangers and never forgot a thing. She enjoyed going to the casinos, shopping and tending to her flowers. Family

Beloved wife of the late Jesus G. Laurencio; devoted mother of Lorelei, Rommel (Christine) and Wellington (Vivian); cherished grandmother of Michael, Flory Ann, Shaun, Patrick, Quinton, Melissa, and Tristan; dear sister of Reynaldo, Winsto n n, Fely and Veny. Flory is also survived by many loving extended family members. Farewell Tribute

Viewing Friday, March 15, 2019, 7 to 9 P.M., at McGUINNESS WASHINGTON TWP. FUNERAL HOME, 573 Egg Harbor Road, Washington Twp., NJ 08080 (800-993-0888), and Saturday, March 16, 2019, 8 to 8:45 A.M., at St. Peter the Apostle Parish, 1019 N. 5th St., Philadelphia, PA, where the Mass will follow at 9 A.M. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Williamstown, NJ.

share the memories … share love … ShareLife® at www.mcgfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary