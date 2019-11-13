|
|
CALLAGHAN
FRANCES A. (nee Steyers)
Of Oreland, passed away peace-fully Nov. 10, 2019, age 92. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack". Survived by her loving daughters, Christina Randon and Lisa Cox. Also survived by her cherished grandsons Ryan Cox and Christian Cox, great grandsons Matthew Kathrins, Elijah Cox and Finley Cox. Frances devoted her life to her family. An avid Bridge player and golfer, she enjoyed life to the fullest. A heartfelt thank you to all at Keystone House Hospice for the wonderful, loving care she received. Donations in Frances' memory can be made to Keystonecare Hospice, 8765 Stenton Ave., Wyndmoor, PA 19038. Or Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, UT 84741-2001. Services Private.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 13, 2019