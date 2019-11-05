Home

Henry J Cieplinski Funeral Home
1018 S 2Nd St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 462-0441
FRANCES BARBARA HARASZKIEWICZ Notice
HARASZKIEWICZ
FRANCES BARBARA
On Nov. 2, 2019. Beloved mother of Stephen (Olena). Dear sister of Stephen and the late Sophia and Walter and daughter of the late Walter and Sophia. Throughout life she selfishly helped numerous family and friends. Miraculously survived cancer in 2011 and remained healthy and active. Lifetime member of St. Stanislaus Church. Special thanks to the staff of Pennsylvania Hospital and Good Shepherd Hospice.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral and Viewing Friday 9 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Church followed by Mass 10 A.M. Interment Our Lady of Czestochowa Cem., Doylestown, PA. Arrs. by

CIEPLINSKI FUNERAL HOME
215-462-0441

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 5, 2019
