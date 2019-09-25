Home

BRETT
FRANCES J. (nee Rankin)
On Sept. 23, 2019, age 91 years, of Glenside. Beloved wife of the late James E. Loving mother of Jane Connor (Mike), James (Marie) and Deirdre Brett (Charlie Baltimore). Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Jean Rankin. Survived by several nieces and nephews and dear friend, Eleanor McGurkin.
Funeral Mass Friday, 11 A.M., Church of St. Luke the Evangelist, 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation at the Church Friday, after 9 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mt. St. Joseph Academy, 120 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031, would be appreciated.

www.mayfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 25, 2019
