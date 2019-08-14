|
|
WILKINS
FRANCES D. (nee Destafney)
August 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert E. Devoted mother of Beth (Joseph) Burke, Michael, Bridget, and the late Gerard. Loving grandmother of Alexa, Briana, Ryan, and Collin. Great-grandmother of Dylan. Dear sister of Bernard (Lini), John (Gina), and Anne (Joseph). Also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday, 9 A.M., St. Anne Church, until her 11 A.M. Funeral Mass. Int. Oakland Cem. In lieu of flowers, family prefers donations to Drucker Brain Injury Center at Moss Rehab, 60 Township Line Road, Elkins Park PA 19027, or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) www2.jdrf.org
CASSIZZI F.H., 215-425-0978
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 14, 2019