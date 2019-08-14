Home

Jerome J. Cassizzi Funeral Home, Inc.
2913-17 East Thompson Street
Philadelphia, PA 19134
(215) 425-0978
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
, St. Anne Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anne Church
FRANCES D. (Destafney) WILKINS

FRANCES D. (Destafney) WILKINS Notice
WILKINS
FRANCES D. (nee Destafney)
August 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert E. Devoted mother of Beth (Joseph) Burke, Michael, Bridget, and the late Gerard. Loving grandmother of Alexa, Briana, Ryan, and Collin. Great-grandmother of Dylan. Dear sister of Bernard (Lini), John (Gina), and Anne (Joseph). Also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday, 9 A.M., St. Anne Church, until her 11 A.M. Funeral Mass. Int. Oakland Cem. In lieu of flowers, family prefers donations to Drucker Brain Injury Center at Moss Rehab, 60 Township Line Road, Elkins Park PA 19027, or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) www2.jdrf.org

CASSIZZI F.H., 215-425-0978

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 14, 2019
