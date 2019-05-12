Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Inc.
8413 Germantown Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19118-3366
215-247-9090
FRANCES G. SHINN

FRANCES G. SHINN Notice
SHINN
FRANCES G.
On May 7, 2019, of Chestnut Hill. Wife of the late Joseph M. Shinn. Mother of Judy Ihnacik (James), Edmond G. (Marie), Elizabeth deLuca (Paul), and the late Mary Eileen Shinn. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and her sister Dorothy Leimkuhler.
Relatives and friends may call at St. Genevieve Church, 1225 Bethlehem Pk., Flourtown, PA 19031, Monday, May 20th, at 9 A.M. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Vincent dePaul Society, c/o OMC, 9 E. Chestnut Hill Ave., Phila. PA 19118.

(JACOB F. RUTH)

Published on Philly.com on May 12, 2019
