FRANCES J. (Rakickas) REITANO

FRANCES J. (Rakickas) REITANO Notice
REITANO
FRANCES J. (nee Rakickas)
Age 72, on May 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph F. Jr., M.D. of Broomall and devoted mother of Joseph P. (Jessica), Karen M. (Joe), Lauren B. (George) and Kristin N. Hock (T.J.). Also survived by 8 grandchildren, her Aunt Bev Miller and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law. Friends are invited to her Viewing Sunday Eve 6:00 -8:00 P.M. in THE FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME, Sproul and Lawrence Rds., Broomall and Monday 9:30 to 10:15 A.M. in St. John Neumann Church, 380 Highland Ave., Bryn Mawr to be followed by a Mass at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent in her name to: CVIM (Community Volunteers in Medi-cine), 300 Lawrence Dr., Suite B, West Chester, PA 19380. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.


Published on Philly.com on May 9, 2019
