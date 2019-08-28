Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCES DONOVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES M. DONOVAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCES M. DONOVAN Notice
DONOVAN
FRANCES M.


of King of Prussia PA, peacefully on August 27, 2019. Beloved Mother of Carey Donovan (Colette), Ann Frances Welch (Anthony), and David Thomas Donovan (Karen). Loving Grandma of Sean, Ryan, Luke, Zach, Nick, Christopher and Caitlin. Dear sister of Liz Fote (Bill). Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass celebrating her life on Sat. August 31, 11:30 A.M. at St. Norbert Church, 50 Leopard Rd. Paoli PA 19301. Interment at Valley Forge Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Norbert Parish.

Arr. by ALLEVA FH.

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCES's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.