DONOVAN
FRANCES M.
of King of Prussia PA, peacefully on August 27, 2019. Beloved Mother of Carey Donovan (Colette), Ann Frances Welch (Anthony), and David Thomas Donovan (Karen). Loving Grandma of Sean, Ryan, Luke, Zach, Nick, Christopher and Caitlin. Dear sister of Liz Fote (Bill). Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass celebrating her life on Sat. August 31, 11:30 A.M. at St. Norbert Church, 50 Leopard Rd. Paoli PA 19301. Interment at Valley Forge Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Norbert Parish.
Arr. by ALLEVA FH.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 28, 2019