METH-SINGER

FRANCES (nee Rudnick)

It is with great sadness that the family announces her death on June 23, 2019, at the age of 94. Her first husband Charles Howard Meth, a loving father and grandfather, and second husband, Albert Singer, predeceased her. Fran will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Harriet Meth and Kay Goodstadt as well as her grandchildren Jared and Monica Goodstadt and sister, Norma Wolf. Fran will also be forever remembered by her dear friends at Shannondell and White Manor.

Family was everything to Fran-especially her daughters. Her love was unconditional. She also extended that caring to the close friends she knew in Lake Worth, Florida and in here in Pennsylvania.

Fran was often seen weekly in the card room at Shannondell where she was known as a very accomplished bridge player who always enjoyed a spirited match. In earlier years, she was a frequent golfer on the greens of White Manor County Club where she could hold her own with the best of players. She won a city-wide regional tourn-ament at White Manor of which she very proud. Fran had a sense of style and sophisti-cation--when she entered a party or gathering, everyone took notice, and her personality could fill up a room! She was a class act.

The family is holding a private Funeral Service in memory of Fran. Interment will follow in the family plot at Mount Sharon Cemetery. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in the name of Frances Meth Singer to the P.O. Box 22478. Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Fran will be greatly missed.



