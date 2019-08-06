|
|
PRINCIPATO
FRANCES (nee Cottone)
August 1, 2019, age 100. Devoted wife of Robert. Beloved mother of Vincent (Bonnie) Principato. Loved by Vincent, Danielle and Jennifer. Predeceased by her loving brothers and sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate her life WEDNESDAY 9 A.M. at The Church of Stella Maris, 9th and Bigler Sts. (parking lot on 10th Street), followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Ent. Fernwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to Vitas Hospice, 1300 Wolf Street, Phila., PA 19148.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 6, 2019