SR. FRANCESCA KROLCZYK, OSF
(LORRAINE M. KROLCZYK)
On March 24, 2019, of Towson, MD. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass Friday March 29, 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Angels Convent Chapel, 609 Convent Rd., Aston, PA 19014. Prayer Service Friday 9:30 A.M. followed by her visitation. Interment Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Memorial donations in sister's name to The Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Rd., Aston, PA, 19014 would be appreciated.

www.lyonsfs.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 26, 2019
