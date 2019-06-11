|
MESSINGER
FRANCINE (nee Abrams)
On June 7, 2019 at age 77. Devoted wife of 56 years to Lawrence. Beloved mother of Darryl, Jeffrey (Michele), and Michael (Cristin). Dear sister of Marcia Feinstein and Bonnie Silver. Loving grandmother of Riley, Kiel, Hannah, Emelia, Mackenzie, Noralynn and Lavender. Relatives and friends are invited to the Funeral Service Wednesday, June 12th, 9:30 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton, PA. Int. King David Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of the Silvers Wednesday and Thursday. Donations in Francine's memory may be made to ,
https://komenphiladelphia.org.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on June 11, 2019